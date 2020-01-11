LCA Tejas' lands on Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya for the first time

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 11: The naval variant of the home-grown Light Combat Aircraft Tejas on Saturday successfully landed on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. This is the the first time an indigenous fighter aircraft has landed on an aircraft carrier.

With the landing, India became the sixth nation after Russia, US, France, UK and China to have mastered the art of an arrested landing and ski-jump take-off on the deck of a carrier.

In September last year, Tejas had successfully carried out an "arrested landing", a key performance demonstrating its ability to land on board an aircraft carrier, making it a major milestone in development of the naval variant of the fighter jet.