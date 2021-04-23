CBSE Class 10 exam 2021: Here is how students will be promoted this year

Latest update on CBSE Class 10 objective criterion for marks allotment

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: A CBSE Class 10 objective criterion for marks allotment has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had decided to cancel the Class 10 exam and postpone the Class 12 board exams. It was also informed that an objective criterion will be taken into consideration while formulating the CBSE Class 10 exam results.

Now many schools across the country are in the process of formulating an evaluation plan for CBSE Class 10 students. Many are sharing the internal assessments with the CBSE.

Media reports said that several schools in Delhi, Noida, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru and Surat have shared with the CBSE information on the number of exams, both online and offline.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the students appearing for the Class 10 exams will be promoted to the next class on the basis of an objective criterion.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as when the conditions are conducive to hold the examination, the minister had also said.

On the objective criterion, no announcement has been made as yet. Augmenting the thrust towards CBE, the Board is initiating further corresponding changes in the Examination and Assessment practices for the year 2021-22. desired ends. As a result, in the forthcoming sessions a greater number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess application of concepts in real-life/ unfamiliar situations will be part of the question paper, a CBI circular had said.