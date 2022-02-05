YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorates, on ventilator now

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Feb 05: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical.

    Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors, Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital.

    Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorates, on ventilator now

    Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Lata Mangeshkar started her singing career at the age of 13 in 1942. Ever since Mangeshkar has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

    In her over a seven-decade career, Lata Mangeshkar has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai ye', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Neela Asman So Gaya', and 'Tere Liye', 'Yeh Galiyaan Yeh Chaubaara', 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' among others.

    The singer who is known as Melody Queen of India has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna which is India's highest civilian honour.

    More LATA MANGESHKAR News  

    Read more about:

    lata mangeshkar

    Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X