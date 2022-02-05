Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor says,'She in ICU with Covid-19 and pneumonia, will be under observation'

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer still in ICU, but there has been a slight improvement

Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorates, on ventilator now

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 05: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors, Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Lata Mangeshkar started her singing career at the age of 13 in 1942. Ever since Mangeshkar has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her over a seven-decade career, Lata Mangeshkar has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai ye', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Neela Asman So Gaya', and 'Tere Liye', 'Yeh Galiyaan Yeh Chaubaara', 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' among others.

The singer who is known as Melody Queen of India has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna which is India's highest civilian honour.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 13:54 [IST]