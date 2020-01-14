  • search
    Last day of Windows 7 today: Cost of upgrading to Windows 10

    New Delhi, Jan 14: The journey of the Microsoft Windows 7 ends today. Microsoft will no longer support this operating system with new features such as security patches.

    In simple terms, those PCs running Windows 7 will no longer get support from Microsoft. The focus would be entirely on Windows 10 in the years to come.

    Currently 54.62 per cent of the systems run Windows 10. On the other hand Microsoft Windows 7 constitutes 26.64 per cent of the systems. This means 400 million systems run Windows 7.

    "While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. Going forward, the best way for you to stay secure is on Windows 10," says the official documentation.

    Windows 10 Home is priced at Rs 9,299 while the Pro edition is Rs 14,999.

    PCs originally built with Windows 7 are running 10-year-old technology. Windows 10 has many of the same features and capabilities from Windows 7 built into the experience.

    Once you move to a new PC, there will be many aspects of the experience that you will find familiar, but also with important innovations and capabilities that were not available ten years ago, says Microsoft.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:46 [IST]
