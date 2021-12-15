Year 2021: When the farmers called off their year long protest against farm laws

Last batch of farmers to leave Ghazipur protest site today after 'havan'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 15: The last batch of protesting farmers will vacate the Uttar Pradesh border site (UP Gate) at Ghazipur on Wednesday.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and his supporters are likely to gather at the UP Gate flyover on the Ghazipur border one final time to perform a 'havan' to mark the end of the agitation. After that, Tikait will lead a victory march to Sisauli, his village in Muzaffarnagar.

''I am thankful to everyone who has been with us. I also extend my gratitude to the people who ran langars, villagers who brought essentials for us. Talks underway with the Centre after withdrawal of 3 farm laws. Our movement is suspended, not withdrawn,'' BKU leader said while speaking to ANI.

#WATCH | Farmers celebrate as they leave their protest site Kaushambi (Delhi-UP border), after suspending their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws pic.twitter.com/8HhxOUjreD — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

At the Singhu border, the Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled almost all barricades that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital.

Tikait had earlier said farmers will fully vacate their protest site on the Delhi border here by December 15 as their first group left for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, farmers celebrated the repeal of the farm laws by distributing sweets.

BKU's national spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the government has scrapped its contentious agriculture laws and agreed to sort out other problems.

A large portion of the Ghazipur border would be vacated on Sunday, though it will be fully vacated by December 15, he said.

Tikait said he will be returning home after seeing off all farmers.