YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lashkar hand found as drones missed ATC, chopper at IAF base in Jammu

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: The preliminary probe into the Indian Air Force base attack has revealed that it was the handiwork of the Pakistan backed terror group, Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

    It has been learnt that the attack was aimed at targeting the Air Traffic Control. Two explosions were reported on Sunday. While one targeted the ATC, the other was aimed at hitting an IAF chopper.

    Lashkar hand found as drones missed ATC, chopper at IAF base in Jammu
    Image for representational purpose only

    Sources tell OneIndia that the explosive was meant to land on a chopper, but it missed the target.

    In first of its kind attack on Air Force Base in Jammu, one explosive missed its intended targetIn first of its kind attack on Air Force Base in Jammu, one explosive missed its intended target

    The suspected drones used in Sunday's attack dropped an explosive on the roof of a building at the station. Another explosive meant to target an aircraft missed the target and exploded in an open area, the source cited above said.

    Investigations have found that TNT was used in the explosives in the attack. There were four kilograms of TNT in one explosive, while the other had 5 kilograms.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the drone that was used to drop the explosives took off from a nearby area. Further investigations continue.

    Meanwhile, a major threat was averted thanks to the alertness and proactive approach of the Indian security forces who thwarted a drone attack in the military area of Jammu.

    Two separate drone activities were spotted over the Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by the troops on June 28. Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) said that a high alert was sounded immediately and the Quick Reaction Teams engaged them wit firing.

    IAF base attack: Drone took off from nearby, 9 kgs of TNT explosives usedIAF base attack: Drone took off from nearby, 9 kgs of TNT explosives used

    Both the drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops.

    The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress, Lt Col Anand also said.

    Pakistan and its stooges in India have been using drones to carry out attacks and also transport arms and ammunition. The latest incident comes a day after it was reported that the Indian Air Force Base in Jammu witnessed attacks that were carried out by drones.

    More INDIAN AIR FORCE News  

    Read more about:

    indian air force lashkar e tayiba drone attack jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X