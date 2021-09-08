Lanji Forest blast: NIA charges 19 naxalites

New Delhi, Sep 08: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 19 CPI (Maoist) terrorists and overground workers in connection with the Lanji Forest IED blast case that took place in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

The probe conducted by the NIA has established that the arrested accused Ramrai Hasda was a close associate of senior naxal leaders operating in the area. On the directions of his top commanders, Hasda along with another accused Nelson Kandir, Sorto Mohali and Mandal Munda had conducted a reconnaissance and finalised the location for the attack.

The other accused too conspired and carried out the blast in the Lanji Forest Hill area. The other accused had raised funds and also provided logistic support to the naxals. They were also part of the execution of the attack, the chargesheet filed by the NIA said.

