YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lanji Forest blast: NIA charges 19 naxalites

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 08: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 19 CPI (Maoist) terrorists and overground workers in connection with the Lanji Forest IED blast case that took place in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

    Lanji Forest blast
    Representational Image

    The probe conducted by the NIA has established that the arrested accused Ramrai Hasda was a close associate of senior naxal leaders operating in the area. On the directions of his top commanders, Hasda along with another accused Nelson Kandir, Sorto Mohali and Mandal Munda had conducted a reconnaissance and finalised the location for the attack.

    The other accused too conspired and carried out the blast in the Lanji Forest Hill area. The other accused had raised funds and also provided logistic support to the naxals. They were also part of the execution of the attack, the chargesheet filed by the NIA said.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency naxalites

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 9:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X