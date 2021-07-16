Landslide in Karnataka affects train movement from/to Konkan side

Several shops damaged in Landslide at Badrinath national highway as incessant rains lash Uttarakhand

Bengaluru, July 16: A massive landslide occurred on Friday between Mangalore Junction and Thokur railway station in Karnataka.

The incident has disrupted train movement on the Konkan rail route.

Some trains have been delayed and rescheduled after a massive landslide blocked the tunnel on Kulshekar-Padil stretch of railway track under Southern Railway.

The incident took place near the tunnel on Kulshekar-Padil stretch.

The incident comes under the purview of the Southern Railway and Konkan Railway starts from Thokur.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert over coastal, Malnad and interior regions of Karnataka.

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 17:05 [IST]