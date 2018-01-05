Lalu’s sentencing: Don’t miss the humour in court

There was some tension and a few laughs at the court which is set to sentence former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The tension was however not visible on Lalu's face who was at his witty best.

He told the judge, " it is cold in jail." He made the remark when the court warned against his supporters shouting slogans. He told the court, 'it is cold in jail, so please decide my fate with a cool mind."

The entire court burst into laughter. To this comment, CBI judge, Shiv Pal Singh shot back by saying, " then play tabla."

This was not the only light moment. The judge then said, ' your party leaders are using caste factors while publicly discussing the court's verdict.' Lalu shot back by saying, " sir this is the age of inter-caste marriages.

The court however put off the sentencing yet again. When the judge asked if there was any problem in this, Lalu replied, " no sir. But do not produce me through video conferencing." The judge said, " don't worry, nobody will know the timing when I summon you."

While postponing the sentence, the judge said, " I got many phone calls from Lalu's men. I got many references for you, but don't worry, I will only follow the law."

OneIndia News