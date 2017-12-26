Lalu is in jail but his Twitter account will remain active! Here’s how

Lalu is in jail but his Twitter account will remain active. Former Railway Minister took to Twitter and said that his office will take care of his social media handle.

"Dear friends! While in jail, My Twitter handle shall be operated by my office in consultation with family. I shall speak my mind through visitors. The fight to preserve the Constitution & protect the rights of vulnerable groups shall go on," Lalu Prasad tweeted.

Dear friends! While in jail, My Twitter handle shall be operated by my office in consultation with family. I shall speak my mind through visitors. The fight to preserve the Constitution & protect the rights of vulnerable groups shall go on. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 25, 2017

Lalu Prasad, who was convicted by a special CBI court in a fodder scam case, is entitled to a newspaper and a television set at the Birsa Munda jail, a senior jail officer said.

The former Bihar CM can meet guests between 8 am and 12 noon during weekdays in line with the jail manual.

Lalu along with 15 others were convicted by the special CBI court for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on January 3. Meanwhile, another former chief minister of Bihar, Jagannath Mishra, and five other co-accused were acquitted by the court.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)