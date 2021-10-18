Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SKM’s ‘rail roko’ protest today, likely to affect train movement

New Delhi, Oct 18: Demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a six-hour-long nationwide 'Rail roko' agitation on Monday.

"SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. SKM asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," the umbrella body of farmers' unions on Sunday said in a statement.

The statement further added the justice apparently cannot be given to the victims with Ajay Mishra being the MoS of Home Affairs in the union NDA government.

"He promoted hatred, enmity, and communal disharmony between Hindus and Sikhs in his speeches. It is his vehicles that were used to mow down peaceful protestors. He harboured his son and accomplices even as the police was issuing summons to Ashish Mishra," the statement added.

It is likely to affect train movement.

On 3 October, the jeep owned by Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra mowed down a group of protesting farmers. It triggered violence in which eight people died, including eight farmers.

The UP government has constituted a one-member judicial commission to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

So far, the cops have arrested four people in connection with the case - Ashish Mishra, Luvkush, Ashish Pandey, and Bharti. On 13 October, one Ankit Das, a close friend of Ashish Mishra and nephew of former minister Akhilesh Das, appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) and he has been taken into police custody.

