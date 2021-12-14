Lakhimpur Kheri incident deliberate, not negligence: SIT

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Special Investigating team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence said that the incident was a deliberate act and not of negligence or callousness. SIT investigating officer Vidyaram Diwakar demanding pressing of attempt to murder charges against the 13 accused.

The incident was a deliberate act and not of negligence or callousness, Diwakar said. The SIT also demanded replacing of charges of rash driving or riding on a public way, causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act, causing death by negligence.

Whereas charges of murder, rioting rioting with armed weapons have already been pressed in the incident. The SIT moved the court for adding charges of attempt to murder voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

On October 3, eight people including four protesting farmers died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Union Minister, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. Ashish Mishra, Luvkush, Ashish Pandey, Shekhar Bharti, Ankit Das, Latif, Sishupal, Nandan Singh, Satyam Tripathi, Sumit Jaiswal, Dharmendra Banjara, Rinku Rana and Ullas Trivedi have been arrested in the case.