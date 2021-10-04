Lakhimpur Kheri: My driver, 3 BJP workers were killed, farmers died under car they flipped, says Minister

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: 5 major developments since the violence broke out killing 8

New Delhi, Oct 4: In a poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the violence at Tikunia village in Lakhimpur Kheri has snowballed into a major controversy. Eight people were killed in the incident during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

As per the farmers, the violence erupted after minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashsish Mishra's car knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road. Angry protesters allegedly forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire before thrashing some passengers.

The farmers had assembled there to oppose Maurya's visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union minister of state for Home and MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

On camera: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's scuffle with UP Police on Lakhimpur Kheri's border emerges

However, Ajay Mishra said he and his son were not present at the spot as alleged by some farmer leaders and he has photo and video evidence to prove it.

5 Major Developments Since Violence Broke Out

Murder Case Against Minister's Son

A murder case has been lodged against Ashsish Mishra for allegedly running over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in the incident. Apart from him, several others have been named in the First Information Report (FIR).

Mobile Internet Suspend

Mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of the violence-hit district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, has also been imposed, according to officials.

Demand for Resignations Grow

The demand for the resignation of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra has grown as the opposition parties and farmer groups have held his son responsible for the violence.

Political Leaders Detained

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was detained by UP cops in Hargaon police station area at around 5.30 am on Monday. She is placed at a guest house in the Sitapur district.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was detained on Monday as he sat on a dharna outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence in Lucknow after he was not allowed to go to Lakhimpur. "Atrocities on farmers have exceeded what all happened during the British Rule. MoS home had openly threatened to protest farmers. It is worse than what Hitler did," Akhilesh told reporters.

Many other leaders also have been detained by the cops.

UP govt asks Lucknow airport not to allow arrival of Chhattisgarh CM, Punjab dy CM

The Uttar Pradesh government requested the Lucknow airport authority not to allow the arrival of the Chhattisgarh chief minister and the Punjab deputy CM, who announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, in view of the violence that erupted there.

"After the incident in Lakhimpur, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders there to maintain law and order. It is requested that you should not allow Chhattisgarh CM and Punjab deputy CM at the CCS Airport in Lucknow," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in a letter.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 12:23 [IST]