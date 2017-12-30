Lady constable who slapped back Congress MLA says it was in “self defence”

Himachal Pradesh police's lady constable, who gave a tit-for-tat response to Congress MLA Asha Kumari and slapped back the politician, has filed a complaint about the incident. Constable Rajvanti was slapped by Kumari in Shimla on Friday and the cop immediately retaliated by slapping back the MLA.

"I was just doing my duty. Thrice she (Asha) slapped on my face. When I raised my hand for defence, she has termed that as 'slap' than I don't know the rest. I want a proper investigation in this matter as per law," Rajvanti told news agency ANI.

"Slapping her was my self-protection. I have lodged an FIR, I am sure I will get justice," she added.

A case has been registered in Sadar Police station of Shimla under section 353 and 332 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The MLA, however, said that the woman constable prevented her from discharging her public duty.

"I was pushed, manhandled, threatened with dire consequences," she added.

Asha Kumari, an MLA from Dalhousie, was reportedly denied entry to the venue where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was holding a review meeting. Kumari had an altercation with a woman constable over the entry to the venue.

During the argument, the MLA slapped the woman constable, and the lady immediately slapped her back. The incident took place in a crowded area and people held both of them back to stop the fight from getting uglier.

"She (woman constable) abused me and pushed me, she should have shown restrain, I am her mother's age, but yes I agree I should not have lost my temper. I apologize," Kumari told the media after the incident.

Kumari is a five-time MLA from Dalhousie. She is also the All India Congress Committee secretary and AICC in charge of Punjab. She was the Education Minister of the state from 2003 to 2005.

OneIndia News