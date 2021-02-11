LAC standoff: Rajnath Singh to make statement in RS at 10.30 am

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at 10.30 am today on the present situation in Eastern Ladakh.

Beijing on Wednesday said that India and China had begun synchronised and organised disengagement from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso. "The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake start synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10," Senior Colonel Wu Qian, China's defence spokesperson, said in a written statement.

There was however no official word from Delhi, following the statement. Singh's statement in the Upper House will give more clarity on the situation along the Line of Actual Control, where the two countries are engaged in a standoff since last May.

The last round of talks between the two countries lasted over 15 hours. The talks were aimed at diffusing tensions along the LAC.