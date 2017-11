An army personnel was killed and three others were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in an ongoing gunfight that erupted between security forces and militants.

The encounter is still on, said Shesh Paul Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the morning, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in Magam area of the same district.

OneIndia News