    Kunal Kamra banned by Vistara for heckling TV anchor

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 14: Full-service carrier Vistara barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from taking its flights till April 27, an airline official said. The decision was taken after Kamra was found "guilty" for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo.

    The ban on Kamra comes into effect immediately, said the official.

    File photo of Kunal Kamra
    File photo of Kunal Kamra

    On January 28, Kamra was banned by IndiGo from flying with the airline for six months for allegedly heckling a private TV news anchor. The ban period was later reduced to three months.

    IndiGo panel reduces Kamra ban period to 3 months; comedian says not regretful

    As per norms, any allegation of misbehaviour mid-air by passengers has to be investigated by an internal committee set up by the carrier concerned.

    Soon after IndiGo's ban, others carriers such Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet had also announced travel restrictions on Kamra. At that time, Vistara had not banned him from travelling on its flights.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 8:04 [IST]
