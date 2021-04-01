Kumbh Mela: Penal action to be taken against violators of COVID-19 SOPs

Kumbh Mela 2021: COVID-19 SOPs, guidelines; All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 01: Kumbh Mela, one of the largest mass gatherings at one place is set to begin from Thursday, amid coronavirus pandemic fear. The religious pilgrimage is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four river-bank pilgrimage sites, namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik.

Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: Helpline numbers

The Uttarakhand police have launched a Kumbh Mela helpline number 1902 to give people easy access to the mela-related information.

Devotees can find out about the registration process, route plan, diversions, parking lots, nearest ghats, Covid guidelines and available health facilities on this helpline number.

Two sub-inspectors and 12 head constables will be available at the number round the clock to give the Kumbh-related information to devotees.

Kumbh Mela 2021 guidelines

The government has made it mandatory for people coming from a dozen states to furnish negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours on arrival.

The rules will apply to those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan by road, air and trains from April 1.

Devotess will have to register on the Kumbh Mela Administrations official website.

After producing a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, taken up to 72 hours prior, after which, an e-pass will be generated.

COVID testing kiosks set up by the administration at the borders of the state to test the people coming from outside.

During the mela, pilgrims must maintain a distance of 6 feet and wear masks. Those coming from abroad will have to follow guidelines prescribed by the Union Health Ministry.

A mandatory medical fitness certificate would be needed by devotees coming from other states, and this would have to be uploaded on the web portal while registration and checked randomly.

Elders above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age, pregnant women, are advised not to come for the pilgrimage.