Home News India Kumbh Mela 2019: Indian Railways discontinue Mela surcharge

Kumbh Mela 2019: Indian Railways discontinue Mela surcharge

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 13: Union Railway Ministry has discontinued surcharge levied on facilities provided during Kumbh Mela festival. No pending amount shall be collected for the tickets already booked in advance. Also, provided additional facilities for Kumbh Mela Stations.

These additional facilities begin provided are:

Establishing extra infrastructure like direction-wise enclosures with additional UTS/PRS counters, also at Sangam area. Additional staff from other divisions of Indian Railways for guidance and facilitating safe departure of devotees. Running of special train-route wise. Signages and enquiry counters at all mela locations including Sangam areas. Announcement through mega mike for right direction, train timings and other important information. Visual display system at all important locations for passenger guidance and convenience. Additional deployment of security staff i.e. RPF, RPSF, GRP and Commercial Staff. Special facilities for drinking water, toilet, catering etc. CCTV arrangement for close monitoring of passenger movement, security etc. Provision of 24x7 Control tower jointly manned by Railways and Civil authorities with hot line facilities at the stations and other strategic locations.

Also Read | Flags of 125 countries to be raised at Kumbh Mela on Dec 15; dignitaries to visit mela

This information was given by the Minister of State of Railways, Shri Rajen Gohain in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.