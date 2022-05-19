Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Plea seeking ownership Shahi Idgah Mosque allowed by court

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 19: The Mathura district court on Thursday allowed a plea by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi trust and other private parties seeking ownership of the land in which the Shahi Idgah Mosque is built.

The Idgah is next to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sthal, where the deity Krishna is believed to have been born. The dispute is over the ownership of 13.37 acres of land which, the petitioners say belong to the deity of Lord Shri Krishna Vijraman.

The ruling was given by District and Sessions Judge, Rajiv Bharti. This essentially means that the civil suit will be heard by a lower court. In addition to looking into the revenue records, the court will also decide the validity of a 1968 compromise agreement between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Sena Sansthan, the Temple management authority and the Trust Masjid Idgah. It is said that this contentious portion of land was conceded by the Temple authority. The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust was established in 1958.

The private parties and the Temple trust now argue that the compromise is not valid because the trust holds the land and the Temple management had no right or power to enter into a compromise.

The lawyers arguing for the Idgah argued that the society is an agent of the trust and the head of the society is appointed by the trust. They also argued that the compromise agreement had been subsequently registered.

Sri Krishna Janmasthan Trust argued that it was not a party to the compromise agreement and that the society had no right to enter into such an agreement on behalf of the land holder which is the Trust.

Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and six others had last year filed a claim in the case before the Civil Judge.

The Civil Judge while dismissing the plea held that it was not maintainable since none of the petitioners were from Mathura who could have a valid stake in the case.

The same was challenged before the district court where the Trust and the Temple Management Authority were made parties to the suit.

Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 14:10 [IST]