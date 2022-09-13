Kolkata streets turn into war zone as BJP's protest march turns violent | Top points

Bengal artists in fix as Centre's thermocol ban comes just ahead of Durga Puja

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Howrah, Sep 13: BJP activists clashed with the police during a protest march to the West Bengal Secretariat 'Nabanna' on Tuesday. Reports claimed that police officers, BJP supporters and leaders, including Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured. Roads around the 19th century iconic Howrah Station resembled a battleground on Tuesday with brickbats aimed at police personnel flying thick and fast, and drenched protesters hit by water cannons limping to the safety of nearby alleyways and shops.

Here are top updates on BJP's 'Nabanna Cholo Abhijan':

BJP agitators brought in by special trains for a protest march to the Bengal secretariat turned violent when they found roads leading to the state's seat of power barricaded by riot police.

The BJP leaders were detained from Hastings in Kolkata when they were leading the Nabanna Cholo Abhiyan. Adhikari, Chatterjee and BJP leader Rahul Sinha were taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

The Kolkata Police has put up heavy barricading at Hastings near the state government's new Secretariat in Kolkata ahead of the BJP's march.

Dilip Biswas, 34, who had boarded one of the special trains to come to the metropolis from Andal, said, "I never realised the protest march would turn into such a fierce combat... The police were relentless, while those in the crowd besides me were equally violent. "I don't know who started throwing stones at the police, but after two officers went down like nine pins, they started firing water cannons, burst tear gas shells and lathicharged us."

BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee of sending TMC cadres to pelt stones at the police so that later BJP could be blamed for it.

BJP MP Subhas Sarkar accused Trinamool of provoking the people taking part in the peaceful protest, He questioned the TMC government why permission was not given for the march to Nabanna.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, party leader Agnimitra Paul and hundreds of activists staged a sit-in at Howrah Maidan, after police stopped them from proceeding towards 'Nabanna' (state secretariat). The saffron camp has been taking out rallies across West Bengal for the past couple of days, asking party workers to assemble outside the secretariat to protest against the TMC regime's alleged corrupt practices.

