Kolkata influencer satyajit majumder sharing happiness around this festive season

Kolkata Based content creator Satyajit Majumder aka thetwoinoneguy gave food & mask to the poor on the occasion of Durga Puja. Last year we have seen him doing the #PassTheFood Challenge which went viral overnight where he was seen distributing biscuits to the stray dogs during the lockdown.

The influencer shared a video of the #PassTheHappiness on Instagram & Facebook where he is seen distributing food to the poor along with his friends Sandy Saha, Surajit Das & Mukul Kumar Jana.

Link to the video:

Along with the video, he wrote a message, "This year's durga pujo is really special. We can step out of our homes and celebrate the pujo with our loved ones once again.

That's why let's share the happiness and joy with everyone around us. As Durga ma blesses all of us without any discrimination, we are all equal in her eyes. #Passthehappiness." He also says this is an initiative from my side on this special occasion of durga puja to help some innocent kids and make them smile.

This was one of the best way I could find to thank god and everyone who loves me unconditionally and supports me. The video has 6 lac views on Instagram & Facebook. We have seen him doing many other initiatives like #PassTheFood with stray dogs during lockdown, #PassTheMask where he was seen disturbing mask & spreading awareness about wearing mask & now he came up with another initiative #PassTheHappiness. When asked he says" my last initiative #PassTheFood got 1 M views & people all over the world loved it & joined the initiative of feeding stray animals.

About Satyajit Majumder:

With over 537k followers across all social media platforms, Satyajit Majumder, better known as Thetwoinoneguy is popular content creators who is famous for the review videos, body positivity and motivational content.

Satyajit Majumder started his page to talk about fitness, body positivity after his transformation from 105kgs to 75kgs.

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 16:52 [IST]