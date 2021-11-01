YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kolkata influencer satyajit majumder sharing happiness around this festive season

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata Based content creator Satyajit Majumder aka thetwoinoneguy gave food & mask to the poor on the occasion of Durga Puja. Last year we have seen him doing the #PassTheFood Challenge which went viral overnight where he was seen distributing biscuits to the stray dogs during the lockdown.

    Kolkata influencer satyajit majumder sharing happiness around this festive season

    The influencer shared a video of the #PassTheHappiness on Instagram & Facebook where he is seen distributing food to the poor along with his friends Sandy Saha, Surajit Das & Mukul Kumar Jana.

    Link to the video:

    Along with the video, he wrote a message, "This year's durga pujo is really special. We can step out of our homes and celebrate the pujo with our loved ones once again.

    That's why let's share the happiness and joy with everyone around us. As Durga ma blesses all of us without any discrimination, we are all equal in her eyes. #Passthehappiness." He also says this is an initiative from my side on this special occasion of durga puja to help some innocent kids and make them smile.

    This was one of the best way I could find to thank god and everyone who loves me unconditionally and supports me. The video has 6 lac views on Instagram & Facebook. We have seen him doing many other initiatives like #PassTheFood with stray dogs during lockdown, #PassTheMask where he was seen disturbing mask & spreading awareness about wearing mask & now he came up with another initiative #PassTheHappiness. When asked he says" my last initiative #PassTheFood got 1 M views & people all over the world loved it & joined the initiative of feeding stray animals.

    About Satyajit Majumder:

    With over 537k followers across all social media platforms, Satyajit Majumder, better known as Thetwoinoneguy is popular content creators who is famous for the review videos, body positivity and motivational content.

    Satyajit Majumder started his page to talk about fitness, body positivity after his transformation from 105kgs to 75kgs.

    More kolkata News  

    Read more about:

    kolkata

    Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X