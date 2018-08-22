Kodagu Floods: 3 bodies washed away in landslide recovered

Kodagu, Aug 22: NDRF and Army personnel engaged in rescue operations on Wednesday found three bodies washed away in landslides in Kodagu.

Bodies of Umesh (36) and Chandravathi (66), washed away on August 16, were found in Hemmethalu. A special team was sent to find the bodies after kin of victims pleaded for help.

In a separate rescue operation, the body of Pavan (37) was retrieved today.

Also Read | Kodagu floods: Bangalore drone start-up helps locate stranded people

#Karnataka Local Police and Army recover two bodies from landslide affected area in Kodagu district's Yemmemadu village. pic.twitter.com/u2kAmxrUXL — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Meanwhile, three members of a family had a miraculous escape at Kategeri when they survived the collapse of their house. Four acres of the family's Coffee plantation was completely destroyed in torrential rains.

The death toll in rain-ravaged Karnataka rises to 164 as torrential floods unleashed a trail of devastation. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 5,839 of the 7,795 rescued are accommodated in over 73 relief camps across the flood-affected areas of the state till August 21.

Also Read | Karnataka rains: 12 Killed, over 5,000 displaced after heavy rains in Kodagu district