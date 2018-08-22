  • search

Kodagu Floods: 3 bodies washed away in landslide recovered

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kodagu, Aug 22: NDRF and Army personnel engaged in rescue operations on Wednesday found three bodies washed away in landslides in Kodagu.

    An earth-mover clears the sludge from a road in the flood-hit Madapur village of Kadagu district, Karnataka on Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018. (PTI Photo)
    An earth-mover clears the sludge from a road in the flood-hit Madapur village of Kadagu district, Karnataka on Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Bodies of Umesh (36) and Chandravathi (66), washed away on August 16, were found in Hemmethalu. A special team was sent to find the bodies after kin of victims pleaded for help.

    In a separate rescue operation, the body of Pavan (37) was retrieved today.

    Also Read | Kodagu floods: Bangalore drone start-up helps locate stranded people

    Meanwhile, three members of a family had a miraculous escape at Kategeri when they survived the collapse of their house. Four acres of the family's Coffee plantation was completely destroyed in torrential rains.

    The death toll in rain-ravaged Karnataka rises to 164 as torrential floods unleashed a trail of devastation. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 5,839 of the 7,795 rescued are accommodated in over 73 relief camps across the flood-affected areas of the state till August 21.

    Also Read | Karnataka rains: 12 Killed, over 5,000 displaced after heavy rains in Kodagu district

    Read more about:

    kodagu flood karnataka floods heavy rains

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue