Know why this famous author-journalist ‘wanted to bring Narendra Modi into fiction’

New Delhi, Oct 4: How about reading fiction based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi? We are not suggesting the idea. It is noted novelist and senior journalist Manu Joseph who was actually toying with the idea of bringing the fictionalised version of PM Modi in his latest novel--Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous--published by HarperCollins India.

In an interview to Firstpost, Joseph talking about the conceptualisation of the book said that he "wanted to bring Narendra Modi into fiction".

"I wanted to bring Narendra Modi into fiction. I liked the artistic challenge of doing that. In many ways, he is already a work of fiction. He is not only a projection of himself, but also the projections of millions. He is a hologram beamed by the people.

"So, when I saw that he actually used his own hologram during the election campaign I laughed like a fool. But in a novel you have slip to into the minds of the characters and I did not like that process. It was not working. So I abandoned the idea of having him as one of the central characters. But this process led to many other things which resulted in Miss Laila," Joseph said.

This is the former editor of Open magazine's third novel after critically-acclaimed books, The Illicit Happiness of Other People (2012) and Serious Men (2010). His latest book too has been well-received by both the critics and readers.

Now, probably we have to wait till another author thinks to bring the PM into fiction. Till then, keep your fingers crossed.

