KJ Alphons triggers '#KannanthanamChallenge' with his sleeping pics, Twitterati just can't keep calm

New Delhi, Aug 22: Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who has been regularly sharing details about the devastating floods in Kerala on social media, became a butt of jokes after posting pictures of himself sleeping at a relief camp in the southern state.
Kannanthanam had posted a photo of himself sleeping on a mat at a relief camp at Changanacherry in Kottayam district.
What is the #KannathanamSleepChallenge?
Last month, after the Kiki Challenge took the world by storm, now, a new challenge has sprung up from Kerala, after the union minister KJ Alphons shaing a picture of him sleeping in a 'rescue operations' album.
Alphons faced a severe backlash on Twitter
Thousands of netizens commented about the minister's photo, a vast majority of them severely criticising his act of projecting himself while the state grappled with the steep challenge of rehabilitating nearly a million people displaced by the floods. "#KannanthanamSleepChallenge
Post your sleep decision pic?" said a Twitter user in reaction to his post.
'Stop showing off', Twitter gives it back to him
Another comment read, "Sir, Is this a joke? U don't need to do such show offs. People of Kerala can clearly recognise this kind of political gimmicks. In fact, being a central minister you are able to help kerala in this dire situation. Pls do that. Jai Hind".
Another user asked people to Join #kannanthanamsleepchallenge
One of the
Twitter user commented sarcastically, to join #kannanthanamsleepchallenge.
'I am the one uploading photo while I am sleeping', a user said
Another critic said,''Sleeping after hard day of work
Please note: I am the one who is sleeping, but I am the one uploading photo while I am sleeping, because I am the sleeping I am the uploading.''
Even as the minister clarified that the photo was uploaded by his personal staff, social media users kept poking fun at him.