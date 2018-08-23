KJ Alphons triggers '#KannanthanamChallenge' with his sleeping pics, Twitterati just can't keep calm

What is the #KannathanamSleepChallenge?

Last month, after the Kiki Challenge took the world by storm, now, a new challenge has sprung up from Kerala, after the union minister KJ Alphons shaing a picture of him sleeping in a 'rescue operations' album.

ഞാൻ ഉറങ്ങിയേ 😊😉🤩#KannanthanamSleepChallenge

Post your sleep decision pic 🤓 pic.twitter.com/eCwFc3DOFe — Lijesh Michael Srattel (@lijeshmichael22) August 21, 2018

Alphons faced a severe backlash on Twitter

Thousands of netizens commented about the minister's photo, a vast majority of them severely criticising his act of projecting himself while the state grappled with the steep challenge of rehabilitating nearly a million people displaced by the floods. "#KannanthanamSleepChallenge

Sir, Is this a joke? U don't need to do such show offs. People of Kerala can clearly recognise this kind of political gimmicks. In fact, being a central minister you are able to help kerala in this dire situation. Pls do that. Jai Hind — Vivek Gangadharan (@vivekgangadhar3) August 22, 2018

'Stop showing off', Twitter gives it back to him

Another user asked people to Join #kannanthanamsleepchallenge

Twitter user commented sarcastically, to join #kannanthanamsleepchallenge.

#KannanthanamSleepChallenge.



Sleeping after hard day of work



Please note: I am the one who is sleeping, but I am the one uploading photo while I am sleeping, because I am the sleeping I am the uploading



Kumbidi kku polum tholpikkan aavilla makkale pic.twitter.com/PT9SgtWdC3 — Sara..thush (@neeharabindu) August 22, 2018

