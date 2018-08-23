  • search

KJ Alphons triggers '#KannanthanamChallenge' with his sleeping pics, Twitterati just can't keep calm

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who has been regularly sharing details about the devastating floods in Kerala on social media, became a butt of jokes after posting pictures of himself sleeping at a relief camp in the southern state.

    Kannanthanam had posted a photo of himself sleeping on a mat at a relief camp at Changanacherry in Kottayam district.

    What is the #KannathanamSleepChallenge?

    What is the #KannathanamSleepChallenge?

    Last month, after the Kiki Challenge took the world by storm, now, a new challenge has sprung up from Kerala, after the union minister KJ Alphons shaing a picture of him sleeping in a 'rescue operations' album.

    Alphons faced a severe backlash on Twitter

    Thousands of netizens commented about the minister's photo, a vast majority of them severely criticising his act of projecting himself while the state grappled with the steep challenge of rehabilitating nearly a million people displaced by the floods. "#KannanthanamSleepChallenge
    Post your sleep decision pic?" said a Twitter user in reaction to his post.

    'Stop showing off', Twitter gives it back to him

    Another comment read, "Sir, Is this a joke? U don't need to do such show offs. People of Kerala can clearly recognise this kind of political gimmicks. In fact, being a central minister you are able to help kerala in this dire situation. Pls do that. Jai Hind".

    Another user asked people to Join #kannanthanamsleepchallenge

    One of the
    Twitter user commented sarcastically, to join #kannanthanamsleepchallenge.

    'I am the one uploading photo while I am sleeping', a user said

    Another critic said,''Sleeping after hard day of work

    Please note: I am the one who is sleeping, but I am the one uploading photo while I am sleeping, because I am the sleeping I am the uploading.''

    Even as the minister clarified that the photo was uploaded by his personal staff, social media users kept poking fun at him.

    Read more about:

    kj alphons kerala relief camp picture twitter kerala floods

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue