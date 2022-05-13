Killings continue: After Kashmiri Pandit, police constable shot dead in J&K

Displaced Kashmiri pandits will be able to return to valley soon: RSS chief

Srinagar, May 13: The spate of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) continued with a constable being shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Gudroo, Pulwama on Friday morning.

The deceased constable identified as Reyaz Ahmad Choker was rushed to the local hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker #succumbed to his injuries at hospital & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tributes to the #martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/SKKXWWd0hW — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 13, 2022

This comes a day after Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 20120-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town.

Meanwhile former J&K chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti has said that she has been placed under house arrest. "Wanted to is it Budgam to express my solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandits protesting against the GOIs failure to protect them. Have been put under house arrest as the fact that the Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits empathise with each other's pain doesn't fit into their vicious communal narrative," Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

Wanted to visit Budgam to express my solidarity with Kashmiri pandits protesting against GOIs failure to protect them. Have been put under house arrest as the fact that Kashmiri muslims & pandits empathise with each other’s pain doesn’t fit into their vicious communal narrative. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 13, 2022

Meanwhile the Kashmiri Pandits launched overnight protests following the killing of Bhat and demanded their safety.

Members of the community left their transit camps and blocked roads while raising slogans against Centre and BJP saying that they have been failed. There are over 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits who are living in transit camps in various parts of Kashmir.

While slogans were raised, in some areas a candle light march was also taken out.

Mourners flocked the house of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee shot dead by terrorists inside his office in central Kashmir's Budgam district Thursday, as his family and relatives waited for his body and the father demanded a probe into the incident.

Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 13:42 [IST]