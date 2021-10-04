Killing Raj going on in UP: Mamata on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 04: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today hit out at the BJP while condemning the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed yesterday.

"What is going on in the country is not democracy but autocracy. Farmers were brutally butchered, and they (BJP) didn't want the truth to come out. That is why they have imposed Section 144 (CrPC) there. People will impose Section 144 on them in the days to come. They are stopping delegations from visiting the locals there," she told reporters after visiting a Gurudwara in Bhabanipur, her assembly constituency.

"This is a very sad & unfortunate incident. I have no words to condemn this incident. They (BJP govt) don't believe in democracy, they only want autocracy. Is this 'Ram rajya'? No, this is 'killing rajya'," she said.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 18:14 [IST]