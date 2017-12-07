Killing of RSS workers: Transfer of funds from Italy, Pakistan under scanner

The ISI and the Khalistan forces hatched a plan to kill RSS workers and Hindu leaders in Punjab. It has been found by the National Investigation that as part of the many money transfers that had taken place, one such transaction amounting to Rs 40 lakh had been sent to Punjab through various channels.

The NIA learnt about the same during the probe into the murder of an RSS worker Ravinder Gosain in Punjab. Once the accused persons gave the green signal, the money was transferred by the ISI through a hawala channel and also the Western Union from accounts in the UK, Italy, France, Pakistan and UAE.

With the role of the Khalistan forces and the ISI becoming amply clear, the focus of the NIA is now on the international conspiracy. Targets in these incidents generally were members of the RSS and Hindu organisations. Besides, in July, 2017, they also murdered a Christian pastor named Sultan Masih in Ludhiana. It has also come to light that the above mentioned conspiracy to destabilize Punjab has been hatched by Sikh extremist elements and others located in various parts of the world including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan an NIA officer informed.

On Tuesday, the NIA arrested Pahar Singh, a 48 year old arms dealer in connection with the murder. He is accused of supplying a country made weapon to the main accused in the case Hardeep Singh.

An NIA officer part of the probe says that they are joining the dots for now. While they have managed to get hold of the accused operating in Punjab, the NIA has learnt that the larger conspiracy was hatched abroad. It has been found that there is a systematic pattern to the killing and orders and funds have come from Italy, Canada and the UK.

OneIndia News