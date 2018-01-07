Killer fog continues to blanket Delhi: 36 trains running late, 9 rescheduled

As many as 36 trains are running late and 28 were cancelled due to fog and poor visibility in Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday. 9 trains were rescheduled due to fog. Thousands of passengers have been affected daily due to flight delays as the north of India reels in the cold, with temperatures dipping to as low 4 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

The national capital on Saturday experienced its first coldest day of this season as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.2 degree Celsius. Sunday is also likely to be chilly with the foggy weather disrupting visibility.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast moderate fog in Delhi with visibility likely to remain low. Delhi has been battling air pollution for the past many days further lowering the visibility levels.

Air quality index in Delhi Lodhi Road area, prominent pollutant PM 2.5 remain in ' very poor' category.

Several parts of Northern India, including Delhi-NCR, experience foggy mornings every year during winters. This severely affects the movement of trains and flight operations. The passengers have been advised to check the status of the train before undertaking their journey.

OneIndia News