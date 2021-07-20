YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kids can handle infection better: ICMR suggests reopening primary schools first

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 20: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday suggested that it would be wise to consider reopening primary schools first as children can handle viral infection much better.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "We know clearly that children can handle viral infections much better than adults. Antibody exposure is also similar in children as adults. Some Scandinavian countries didn't shut their primary schools in any COVID waves", said Dr Balram Bhargava, ICMR Director-General.

    He, however, stressed that for such a step to be considered, it must be ensured that school teachers and other support staff members are vaccinated.

    Addressing a press conference, he said the Indian Council of Medical Research''s (ICMR''s) latest national serosurvey has found that the seroprevalence among those aged six to nine was 57.2 per cent which is very similar to adults.

    Asked about opening schools since COVID-19 cases have declined in many districts, Bhargava said children can handle viral infection much better than adults and it has also been established that they have a lower number of ace receptors to which virus attaches.

    "In some countries, particularly the Scandinavian ones, they (authorities) did not shut down their primary schools during the first, second or third wave... whatever (Covid) waves they had, their primary schools were always open.

    "So, once India starts considering opening schools, it will be wise to begin with the primary schools. Also, we have to ensure that all support staff members, be it school bus drivers or teachers, are vaccinated," Bhargava said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus children

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X