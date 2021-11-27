Kids can enter Sabarimala Temple in Kerala without RT-PCR test

oi-Prakash KL

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27: Easing the restrictions on Sabarimala pilgrimage, the Kerala government on Saturday announced that the children can visit the temple without RT-PCR test report. However, the adults, who accompany the kids, should mandatorily carry a vaccination certificate or RTPCR test report.

"Government is pleased to clarify that children are allowed to go on Sabarimala Pilgrimage without RT-PCT test. Parents/Adults who are accompanying the children shall ensure S.S.S. (soap/sanitizer, mask and social distancing) and they are accountable for the children's health issues," the government said in a statement.

The statement added that pilgrims and staff, deployed to Sabarimala, shall possess either a two-dose vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate within 72 hours.

Although Kerala has been reporting the highest number of daily cases among the states in the country, hundreds of devotees have been trekking the hills to offer prayers at the Ayyappa temple since it opened on November 16 for the two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Like the previous year, the devotees are being allowed through a virtual queue system this time also as part of efforts to regulate the flow of pilgrims in view of the pandemic and heavy rains. Now, 40,000 devotees are allowed to get Lord Aiyappa's darshan through the system, while 5,000 are allowed to enter through the spot booking.

Due to the heavy rains, the pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala was suspended for a day.

