Key points made by PM Modi during coronavirus address

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi. Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made some crucial points during his address to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Let us take a look at the points made by the PM

Every India should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential. Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only. Dutifully observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, 22nd March 2020 from 7 AM to 9 PM. At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janta Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so. Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy. Do not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners. Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies. Stay away from rumours.