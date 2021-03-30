YouTube
    Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes out road show

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday began her campaign for the April 6 assembly polls in Kerala, by taking out a road show meandering through this ancient maritime trading town in Alappuzha district, seeking votes for the party candidate.

    Seated atop a moving vehicle along withAritha Babu, the Congress candidate from Kayamkulam, Priyanka clad in a yellow salwar kameez, waved to the jostling crowd of people lined up on both sides of the road and also shook hands with many enthusiastic voters.

    Twenty six-year-old Aritha is the youngest candidate in the poll arena in Kerala.

    Sitting CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha Hari is the LDF candidate in the constituency, while BJP has fielded Pradeep Lal.

    Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting at Karunagapally and hold road shows at Kottarakkara and Kollam, before leaving for neighbouring Thiruvananthapuram district where she will address a meeting at Venjaramoodu and hold roadshows at various places including coastal Poonthura.

    A public meeting will also be held at the coastal hamlet of Valiyathura.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 13:42 [IST]
