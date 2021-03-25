If BJP makes drinking age 25 yrs in other states, we will make it 30 in Delhi: AAP

Kerala polls: BJP may get absolute majority or enough seats to become kingmaker, says E Sreedharan

New Delhi, Mar 25: BJP's candidate and 'Metro Man' E Sreedhara is confident that BJP has got very good prospects of winning number of seats in Kerala.

"It may be absolute majority or could be a sizeable number by which they'll be the kingmakers," he said.

Cornering the Left front for attacking him on washing his feet by voters, Sreedharan said,''Touching the feet of elders is the tradition of India. They (Left party) probably don't know it. This is a way of showing respect to elders. It is practised throughout India. Criticising it means Left govt have.''

He further said that he will work to bring industries to Kerala. "There are hardly any industries in Kerala today. Only industries can bring wealth to the state. Job creation is necessary as Kerala has the most unemployed youths. I will try to raise the standard of the education system. I will work to bring a transparent, efficient and corruption-free government," Sreedharan said.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission had announced.