Kerala Piravi and other six states celebrate formation day today

New Delhi, Nov 1: Seven Indian states celebrate their formation day on November 1. The states include, Karnataka, Kerala, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. The union territories of Lakshwadeep, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar also celebrate their formation day on Thursday.

Kerala:

On 62nd anniversary of Kerala Piravi, people took to Twitter wishing the state progress and prosperity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor Kerala, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among many others wished the state and its people.

On #KeralaPiravi Day, marking the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of the State, let's celebrate with a short video that captures many of the reasons to #VisitKerala: https://t.co/1Jna1932oJ @KeralaTourism @ProfCong @AipcKerala pic.twitter.com/QMpKAIvft1 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 1, 2018

Kerala Piravi marks the birth of the state of Kerala in India. The state of Kerala was created on November 1, 1956. Kerala, the southernmost state of India, was formed long after Indian independence on 15 August 1947. Prior to that date it was three independent provinces named Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. Kerala originally got its name after the first ruler, Keralian Thamboran, who ruled one of these independent provinces earlier in the millennia.

Chhattisgarh:

The state of Chhattisgarh was carved out of the state of Madhya Pradesh on Nov 1, 2000. It range 135,194 sq kms in terms of area and has a population of about 25.5 million. Chhattisgarh has 27 districts and 5 divisions namely Bastar, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur and Surguja. Chhattisgarh is the tenth largest state in India.

Haryana:

Haryana celebrates its Formation Day on November 1. It was carved out of the former state of East Punjab on Nov 1, 1966. Haryana proved to be a boon for India as it led the Green Revolution movement in terms of crop output. The 'Milliennium City' of Gurgaon, now known as Gurugram is an important business hub. Haryana will celebrate the 52nd anniversary of its formation day.

Punjab:

On November 1, Punjab celebrates its Formation Day. Going back to history, the Punjabi Suba movement was one of the key events in the formation of Punjab in the erstwhile East Punjab state of India in the 1950s. The movement, led by the Akali Dal, resulted in the formation of the Punjabi-majority Punjab state, the Haryanvi-Hindi-majority Haryana state and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh celebrates its Formation Day on November 1. Madhya Pradesh is the second largest state in India in terms of area and has the sixth-largest population among Indian states. Madhya Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956 and will celebrate its 63rd Foundation Day today, November 1, 2018.

India comprises of a total of 36 states and Union territories. Of these, 29 are states while seven are Union Territories.