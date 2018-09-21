  • search

Kerala Nun Rape Case: Franco Mulakkal's questioning to continue today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kochi, Sep 21: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun, was grilled by Kerala Police for seven hours on Thursday and the questioning will continue today.

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal
    Bishop Franco Mulakkal

    Hours after Mulakkal, accused of repeated rape and sexual assault, appeared before the SIT for interrogation, the state's Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera said the investigating officer will decide on whether to arrest him once the examination got over.

    When asked whether Mulakkal can be arrested before 25 September, the day his anticipatory bail plea will come up for hearing in the high court, the top police officer said, "I think, legally there is no problem. There is no such law (that bars arrest during pendency of bail plea). That we will discuss with the legal team." Citing convention, legal experts had said the priest is unlikely to be arrested before 25 September.

    Also Read Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal temporarily removed by Vatican

    Mulakkal, the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of the Missionaries of Jesus, the congregation to which the alleged victim also belongs, was grilled by the SIT headed by Deputy SP K Subhash for seven hours on Wednesday. He was asked to appear before it again on Thursday.

    The bishop, who recently temporarily relinquished his administrative responsibilities, joined the probe at around 11 am at the crime branch office, where some members of All India Youth Federation, the students' front of the CPI, held a protest demanding his arrest. They had also staged a protest on Wednesday. Some people also burnt an effigy of Mulakkal.

    Kottayam Superintendent of Police Hari Sankar said the bishop's questioning was likely to be over on Thursday.

    The nun has accused the senior Catholic priest of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016, allegations denied by the clergyman who has pleaded innocence.

    Meanwhile, the protest by various Catholic reform organisations and a group of nuns seeking Mulakkal's arrest entered its 13th day on Thursday. The agitation at Kochi's Vanchi Square is a spontaneous expression of outrage by these groups over the alleged assault of the nun.

    A protesting nun said they were all waiting for the news of the arrest of the bishop so a strong message goes out to those who abuse women.

    Read more about:

    kerala nun rape bishop franco mulakkal sit

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue