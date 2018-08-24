Kerala: Now Pakistan comes forward to offer assistance

New Delhi, Aug 24: In the backdrop of the Centre refusing to accept funds from the UAE for the rehabilitation of Kerala, Pakistan has come forward and offered help.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India. We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed," Prime Minister of Pakistan said in a social media post.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said, "in line with the existing policy, the government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts."

Also Read | Centre may accept foreign aid, this document reveals

The MEA was indicating that the decision not to take foreign financial assistance was taken in 2004, in the aftermath of the deadly tsunami.