    Kerala moves SC against Adanis getting airport lease

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24: The Kerala government on Tuesday moved the supreme court seeking a stay on further proceedings in leasing out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises.

    The Adani Enterprises has won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- through the PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February, 2019.

    The Centre has said the state government did not qualify in the bidding process that was carried out in a "transparent manner".

    Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 17:48 [IST]
