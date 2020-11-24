Kerala moves SC against Adanis getting airport lease

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24: The Kerala government on Tuesday moved the supreme court seeking a stay on further proceedings in leasing out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises.

The Adani Enterprises has won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- through the PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February, 2019.

The Centre has said the state government did not qualify in the bidding process that was carried out in a "transparent manner".