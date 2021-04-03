YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala minister committed sin by unleashing cops on Ayyappa devotees: Sitharaman

    By
    |

    Kozhikode, Apr 03: The BJP on Saturday continued to attack Kerala''s ruling LDF over the Sabarimala issue with Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleging Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran committed a sin by unleashing police on devotees of Lord Ayyappa during the Sabarimala protests in 2018.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    "The devotee who had gone to visit (darshan) the swami (god) was hit.This man (the Devaswom Minister), he cannot atone this sin if he does penance (tapas) even for 500 years," Sitharaman told a poll meeting held in a North Kerala constituency on the penultimate day of campaigning for the state Assembly elections.

    Her statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Devaswom Minister as "one of the masterminds" to shower lathis on the devotees.

    Reacting to Modi''s allegation, Kadakampally Surendran said the Prime Minister made such a remark as he was misled by the state BJP leadership.

    Kerala teenager accidentally kills self while staging suicide scene as April Fool's prankKerala teenager accidentally kills self while staging suicide scene as April Fool's prank

    Modi had chanted "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" thrice at a poll rally held in Konni in Pathanamthitta on Friday.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Know all about
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    The BJP has fielded its firebrand leader Sobha Surendran against Kadakampally Surendran, a senior CPI(M) leader, in Kazhakootam Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district.

    More KERALA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Kerala Assembly elections 2021 nirmala sitharaman

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X