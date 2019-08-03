Kerala Lottery Today Karunya KR-408: Check winning numbers

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 03: The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-408 today lottery result has been declared today. The result is available on the official website.

The ticket is priced at Rs 40. The draw is being conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 1,000, 500 and 100. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The results are available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/kerala-lottery-result-01-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-276.html.