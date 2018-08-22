  • search

Kerala: Man commits suicide after finding house totally devastated due to floods

Posted By: PTI
    Kochi, Aug 22: A 68-year-old man, whose house near Kochi was damaged in the torrential rains that lashed the state since August 8, has allegedly committed suicide, police said on Wednesday.

    Kunjappan was found hanging dead inside his home today, they said.

    Representational Image
    Kunjappan and his kin were shifted to a relief camp after water entered their residence in Kothad last week. He was heartbroken to find his house in a damaged state yesterday, police said.

    Telling his family that he was going to clean the house, Kunjappan left the camp last evening.

    Earlier, a 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at Karanthur in Kozhikode district upon finding out his class 12 certificates had been destroyed in the floods.

