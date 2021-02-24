EC to finalise schedule for upcoming polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry today

Kerala govt to withdraw cases against Sabarimala and anti-CAA protesters

New Delhi, Feb 24: Kerala government has decided to withdraw cases filed against against those who staged protests against women's entry in Sabarimala temple and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The decision was taken at Cabinet meeting as the state is set to face fresh polls.

Reportedly, 90 per cent of the cases registered in different districts are not of serious nature. Among these, most accused have obtained bail.

Recently.Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy had also made imilar announcement.

About 10 lakh cases filed in connection with violation of lockdown norms to prevent spread of COVID-19, and cases over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act early last year would be withdrawn said the chief minister.

Barring specific cases like those linked to violence, prevention of police personnel from discharging their duties, and use of fraudulent means for obtaining e-pass during the lockdown phase, all other cases would be withdrawn, he said.

Except cases like the ones related to violence, further legal action in all other cases was being dropped considering people's welfare, he said.

Kerala had witnessed huge anti-CAA protests in 2019 and early 2020, demanding that the controversial law be scrapped. Thousands of people had participated in state-wide protests when the BJP-led NDA government enacted the law in December 2019.