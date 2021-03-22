Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh’s bail plea dismissed

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 22: The bail application of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, was dismissed by the NIA Special court on Monday.

The accused, while seeking the bail, had submitted that they had been in the custody for long and the investigation in the case was over. They had also argued that the charges levelled against them would not stand the test of law.

Swapna Suresh has made "shocking revelations" against Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan, assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and some ministers with regard to dollar ''smuggling'' involving UAE consulate officials, the Customs, probing the case, had earlier claimed in the Kerala High Court.

"It is submitted that in the 108 statement and 164 statement the first respondent had made shocking revelations about the Hon''ble chief minister, Hon''ble speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly and some Hon''ble ministers of the state cabinet", the affidavit filed by Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Sumit Kumar claimed.

Suresh had also alleged that the Chief Minister had close connection with the previous Consul General of UAE and gave statements that illegal monetary transactions were carried out, it said.