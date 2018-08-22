Kerala Floods: Centre's financial assistance 'disappointing', says Oommen Chandy

Kochi, Aug 22: With the central government declining to accept the offer of Rs 700 crore made by UAE for relief and rehabilitation works in Kerala, Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the assistance announced by the Central government is not enough.

"Unfortunately I am sorry to say that the financial assistance announced by Government of India is quite disappointing as far as the magnitude of the crisis is concerned. We are expecting reasonable monetary help to wipe the tears of our poor people and to bring them back to normal life," wrote Chandy.

"By declaring it a national disaster, it will be easy to get assistance and funds as the funds by Centre are not sufficient," he said.

He also requested to the prime minister to accept the Rs 700 crore relief by United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chandy also said the floods in Kerala should be declared a national calamity.

"Now reports are being spread that Government of India denied permission to accept this great monetary help. This decision is quite disappointing to the people of Kerala."

The United Arab Emirates had offered financial assistance of Rs 700 crore for flood relief operations in Kerala, but the government is unlikely to accept it. The government said that it had taken a considered decision to only rely on domestic efforts to tide over the situation.