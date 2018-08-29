Modi govt following 'Nagpur ideology': Rahul sharpens attack on BJP-Sangh

Kochi, Aug 29: Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued his attack against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said that the Modi government was following a 'centralised vision' that respects only one ideology which is based in Nagpur.

Addressing the media persons in Kochi, Rahul Gandhi said India is witnessing a fight between 'centralised' and 'decentralised' visions.

"There are two different visions of India, one is a centralised vision and other is decentralised vision. One respects only one ideology, based out of Nagpur and other respects all different ideas, cultures, different people in this country. That fight is on," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the central government to release more relief fund for Kerala and help re-build the state.

"I have visited a large number of camps yesterday, people are worried. I spoke to Kerela CM too. It is important that the govt gives a sense to the people that it is going to help re-build the houses. Compensation promised should be delivered quickly," Rahul Said.

"The extent of support that the central govt has given should be more. This is owed to the people of Kerala. It is their right. I am sad that central govt has not given as much aid as they should," he added.

"I have come here as a support and not to politicize the situation. I will not comment on the nature of this crisis," he said on being asked if Kerela floods is a man-made crisis.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit of flood-hit Kerala. He reached the flood-ravaged state on Tuesday morning and will take stock of the situation in the Wayanad district on Wednesday.

He promised people living in the camp that Congress leaders would put pressure on the government for compensation.