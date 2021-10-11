Kerala court convicts man for killing wife using cobra

Cinema halls in Kerala to reopen with restrictions from 25 October

Kollam, Oct 11: A court here on Monday convicted for murder the husband of a 25-year old woman who died due to a snake bite, with the state police chief describing it as one of the rarest cases where the accused was nailed based on circumstantial evidence.

The court convicted Sooraj for killing his wife Uthra by letting a cobra bite her in her sleep in May last year.

His sentence would be pronounced on Wednesday, the Kollam sixth additional sessions court said.

Reacting to the court''s decision, state police chief Anil Kant said this was one of the rarest cases in which the accused has been found guilty on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

Hailing the police team investigated the case, he said it was one of the shining examples of how scientifically and professionally a murder case was investigated and detected.

"The case was a difficult one", he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said the investigation team worked very hard analysing forensic medicine, fibre data, DNA of the animal and other evidences to crack the case.

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 17:06 [IST]