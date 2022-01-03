Kerala cop under scanner for sharing info of RSS, BJP workers with right wing Muslim groups

New Delhi, Jan 03: A Kerala police constable has come under the scanner after he leaked information about leaders of the RSS and BJP to the SDPI. P K Anas, attached to the Karimannoor police station in Idukki was suspended after a probe alleged that he had shared information with a local SDPI member who was arrested in connection with an attack on a bus conductor.

Superintendent of Police, Idukki, R Karuppaawamy said that Anas has been suspended, but no case has been registered against him. We will take a decision on registering a case based on the findings of the probe. The probe will look to u conversations the constable's motive behind leaking official date. We will also see if he had leaked sensitive information, the SP also said.

He further added that the departmental probe would look if Anas circulated information about leaders of other political parties or religious leaders. The issue came to light following an attack on Madhu Sudhan a bus conductor with the state run transport corporation. He was facing a threat from right wing Muslim groups who had accused him of making anti-Islamic comments.

Madhu Sudhan was on December 3 attacked by a group of people when he was travelling from Mullaringad to Thodupuzha. The bus in which he was travelling was waylaid, following which the conductor was assaulted. The police had arrested four members of the SDPI in connection with the attack.

The police learnt that Anas had allegedly used his official email ID to access data and transmit the same to the SDPI worker. Considering the killing of Sangh Parivar members in Kerala, the police have decided to leave no stone unturned and weed out the rot within the system.