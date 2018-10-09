Kerala college opens exclusive toilet for only transgender student

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9: The government of Kerala has taken a number initiatives to help the transgender community - from reservation in higher education institution to offering free sex surgeries - and it has been praised all over for the work.

Now, the state government has come with another noble move. A government college in Malappuram in the state has set up an exclusive toilet for its only transgender student Riya Isha. Twenty-even-year-old Riya joined the bachelor's course in economics in the college recently and is also the first Muslim trans-woman to join a college in the southern state.

According to a report in The News Minute, Riya said it is the right of a trans-personality to have access to an exclusive toilet.

"There are students who come from orthodox backgrounds, who don't like us using the same toilets as them. Some girls even turned their backs on seeing me. But there are others in the college - including the authorities - who are extremely friendly and helpful," The News Minute quoted her as saying.

The college authorities were more than eager to cooperate with the student as well. Principal KS Maya told The Hindu that it is their responsibility to ensure that such people are treated equally.

The student communities on the campus have also come out supporting Riya and praised the college authorities for treating her with extra care.