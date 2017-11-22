Kerala: Cabinet approves Justice Antony commission report on Mangalam channel phone chat

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved Justice Antony commission report on Mangalam channel phone chat scandal.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said there was a planned conspiracy by the channel against former transport minister A.K. Saseendran. The government has directed DGP to probe the conspiracy.

Justice Antony commission report recommended cancellation of Mangalam channel's licence and continue police cases registered against it.

The Justice PS Antony panel was set up in March after a new Malayalam TV channel released an incriminating audio clip allegedly of Nationalist Congress Party leader AK Saseendran.

Saseendran told PTI that he cooperated with the commission and is positive about the report. "I have no negative thoughts," he said. "I have only positive thoughts about the report."

Before he resigned, Saseendran was the only NCP minister in the Kerala Cabinet. After his resignation, party MLA Thomas Chandy was sworn into his post. Chandy, too, resigned on November 15 after the Kerala High Court criticised him for his decision to challenge the Alappuzha district collector's report that found violations of land rules by a luxury lake resort he owns.

