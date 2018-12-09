  • search
    Kerala: BJP workers march to CM Pinaryi Vijayan's house over Sabarimala issue

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9: BJP workers conduct protest march towards Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan's residence over Sabarimala issue. Police use water canon and tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

    The state had put in place the curbs, including prohibitory orders in the shrine and its immediate vicinity. This was challenged before the Kerala high court. The court on November 27 set up a three-member body comprising two of its former judges and a sitting DGP-rank officer for "overall supervision" in Sabarimala.

    Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary K Surendran was arrested last month for his alleged involvement in violent protests at Sabarimala. The BJP MPs, however, alleged he had been falsely implicated in various cases as he raised his voice against the chief minister.

    Also Read | Sabarimala protests: BJP Gen Secretary Surendran released from jail

    The state has been witnessing a series of protests since the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict allowing women of all ages to worship at Sabarimala. With the shrine opening for the annual pilgrimage on November 17, the state government imposed several restrictions at the hilltop and base camps to tackle protestors and deployed more than 10,000 policemen. The state has already witnessed two bandhs over the issue.

    bjp workers kerala sabarimala protesters supreme court pinarayi vijayan

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 13:19 [IST]
